The Beach is back at last at Milton Keynes shopping centre, complete with 102 tonnes of real sand

The Beach is back at the city’s shopping centre, just in time to entertain children over the summer holidays.

More than 102 tonnes of sand has been shipped in to Middleton Hall at centre:mk to create the seaside-style attraction.

Making a welcome return after a five year absence, It is free to visit and for children to make sandcastles and play.

There are even free Punch and Judy shows, face painting and deck chairs for families to enjoy.

Other extras include a rollercoaster, helter skelter, train rides, bungee bouncing, hook a duck and laughing clowns. But these are paid attractions and the prices range from £3 to £6.

The Beach opens this Friday (July 19) and will stay until September 1.

The free Punch and July shows will be staged on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11am, 12:00pm, 1pm and 2pm.

Free face painting will be on offer every Thursday, between 12pm and 3pm.

Centre director Kevin Duffy said: “We are delighted to be able to bring the beach back again, after so long. It’s so well loved by families in the catchment and a really fun experience for the school holidays for families looking for somewhere to go with their children. It’s completely free to enter and there are free activities,”

"The best part is that it is the biggest indoor beach in a shopping destination in the UK, so families can enjoy a day out to the beach without worrying about the great British weather!”

The Beach will be open between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Friday, between 9am and 7pm on Saturdays and from 10.30am to 6pm on Sundays.