Giovanni's Downtown Gelato in Milton Keynes is just one of many superb places to go for a sweet treat around Buckinghamshire.placeholder image
Giovanni's Downtown Gelato in Milton Keynes is just one of many superb places to go for a sweet treat around Buckinghamshire.

The best places to go if you're craving an incredible ice-cream or sweet treat around Buckinghamshire

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Sep 2025, 15:40 BST
Whether it’s chocolate, cake, donuts or some premium ice-cream, we all love something sweet.

There’s nothing quite like that feeling of indulgence after a long day at work or to round off a special meal.

Young or old, we can’t resist a sensational Sundae or a huge pot of cookie dough ice-cream. The choices on menus is perhaps as hard as choosing where to go for that treat.

Thankfully help is at hand with our guide to the best ice-cream parlours and dessert shops around Buckinghamshire. (All venues are selected using Google and are listed in no particuar order, with ratings given out of five stars).

Tell us where you like to go to satisfy your cravings and why, by leaving us a message on our social media channels.

"Very tasty fresh ice cream and wonderful service." - Rated: 4.8

1. Giovanni's Downtown Gelato - Silbury Arcade, Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes

"Very tasty fresh ice cream and wonderful service." - Rated: 4.8 Photo: Giovanni's Downtown Gelato

Photo Sales
"Literally one of the best ice cream parlours! The service, the quality, the quantity of the scoop amazing! The staff are super friendly and it's such a great shop!" - Rated: 4.2

2. Gazzeria - Meadow Walk Shopping Centre, Buckingham

"Literally one of the best ice cream parlours! The service, the quality, the quantity of the scoop amazing! The staff are super friendly and it's such a great shop!" - Rated: 4.2 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Best ice cream shop around , tasty food, so friendly and staff very helpful" - Rated: 4.5

3. The Works - 7-9 Market Square, Aylesbury : The Works - 7-9 Market Square, Aylesbury

"Best ice cream shop around , tasty food, so friendly and staff very helpful" - Rated: 4.5 Photo: The Works

Photo Sales
"Delicious cakes and coffee. Great to have somewhere on the doorstep for a treat." - Rated: 4.9

4. The Bakehouse - 42 Wordsworth Ave, Milton Keynes

"Delicious cakes and coffee. Great to have somewhere on the doorstep for a treat." - Rated: 4.9 Photo: The Bakehouse

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BuckinghamshireGoogle
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice