Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A woman from Wolverton who has lost the majority of her sight has started raising funds for Guide Dogs UK through her talent for hair braiding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Victoria Holder was diagnosed with stage three retinopathy in early 2020, following complications with type one diabetes.

At the time Victoria was expecting her third child so the operation was delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Covid pandemic led to further delays, before Victoria’s fourth child was born on New Year’s Eve in 2021.

Victoria Holder is raising money for Guide Dogs UK by braiding hair, despite only having 20% vision

But in 2022 Victoria had her first retina detachment – and despite eight surgeries now has around 20 per cent vision in her left eye and virtually none in her right one.

Victoria was initially declared as partially sighted, but is now registered as disabled and legally blind.

She is currently on a waiting list for a guide dog, but it is expected to be 12 to 16 months before one becomes available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to go through so much hard work to get a guide dog,” Victoria said.

“I had a lot of help and support from the Guide Dogs charity, and spent 15 months with the patient officer. This inspired me to do The Blind Braider to raise funds for Guide Dogs, because since the coronavirus pandemic there has been a high demand.

“During the pandemic they had to stop breeding, training and puppy socialisation, and there is about a two-year backlog now.”

After realising she had quite a talent for hair-braiding, Victoria started displaying her skills at public events, featuring at the Wolverton Street Market and raising £72 at an event held at Morelands Community Centre in Beanhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria added: “Prior to losing most of my sight, I worked as a stylist, but now I just do it by touch and rhythm – I don’t need to see what I am doing.

“The feedback I get from customers is generally they are amazed when I tell them I am doing it with very little sight.

“One I am very proud of is that I did a heart shape on the back of a child’s head – for that I braid upwards rather than downwards so when I get to the temple I can follow the shape of the head.

Victoria is due to have a table at a Ride4Disability event at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes on October 22, where she will showcase her hair-braiding skills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It takes a massive toll on your mental health when you lose so much of your sight,” Victoria said.

“I felt it was really important to show that we still have skills that we can offer to the community.

“I had to relearn how to do everything from a blind person’s perspective. It was more of a change for my whole family, readapting how to deal with me and be around me.”

Victoria’s partner and carer Chris has given up his job to help look after their children, who are aged two, four, 14 and 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a family it has been hard but my work as The Blind Braider has helped,” she adds.

“When I braid everyone talks to me, and I become a social butterfly. It makes it easier to talk about blindness, because prior to this, it was a topic that was sometimes taboo.”