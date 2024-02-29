The Body Shop store in Centre Milton Keynes is spared closure, administrators announce

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Body Shop store in the city’s shopping centre has been spared closure after the company went into administration.

But more than 75 other stores across the country will close over the next four to six weeks, making hundreds of staff redundant.

The Body Shop went into administration on February 13, with insolvency firm FRP Advisory overseeing the process.

Today (Thursday) the administrators announced that 116 stores across the country remain open – and the store at centre:mk is one of them.

FRP say the reduction in stores will provide the best opportunity for a long-term sustainable future for the iconic brand.

The remaining stores will have renewed focus on the brand’s products, online sales channels and wholesale strategies, bringing the brand in line with industry peers and supporting a return to financial stability, they say.

Tony Wright, Joint Administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future. The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

“As a result of the store closures, 489 staff will regrettably be made redundant over the next four to six weeks... The Joint Administrators will support all impacted staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.