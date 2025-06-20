The eight best ways to enjoy the hot weather in Milton Keynes this weekend

By Neil Shefferd
Published 20th Jun 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Milton Keynes is set for its hottest weekend of the year so far, with temperatures expected to peak in the afternoon on Saturday June 21 at around 30C.

Whether you are looking for some shade or somewhere cool, or are relishing the chance to get outdoors and enjoy the tropical climate here are suggestions of activities to do and places you can go in the city, both inside and outdoors.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

It may be a bit warm for outdoor golf, so why not try this alternative indoor version at Xscape in Milton Keynes with three themed courses - Coney Island Carnival, Club Tropicana and Volcano Valley.

1. 1. Volcano Falls Adventure Golf

It may be a bit warm for outdoor golf, so why not try this alternative indoor version at Xscape in Milton Keynes with three themed courses - Coney Island Carnival, Club Tropicana and Volcano Valley. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
If you want to enjoy the heat, Milton Keynes largest park offers the perfect place to relax. There is plenty going on as well with events including Art in the Park and a Wildflower Warriors community volunteering session both taking place on Saturday.

2. 2. Campbell Park

If you want to enjoy the heat, Milton Keynes largest park offers the perfect place to relax. There is plenty going on as well with events including Art in the Park and a Wildflower Warriors community volunteering session both taking place on Saturday. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
This internationally renowned museum and heritage attraction is the perfect place to discover the achievements of Britain’s World War Two codebreakers.

3. 3. Bletchley Park

This internationally renowned museum and heritage attraction is the perfect place to discover the achievements of Britain’s World War Two codebreakers. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
This wildlife park features more than 75 exotic and endangered species and can be enjoyed outside or in a cooler setting via the drive through. This weekend there is also a giraffe gala weekend, which aims to raise funds for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.

4. 4. Woburn Safari Park

This wildlife park features more than 75 exotic and endangered species and can be enjoyed outside or in a cooler setting via the drive through. This weekend there is also a giraffe gala weekend, which aims to raise funds for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice