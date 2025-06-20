The eight best ways to enjoy the hot weather in Milton Keynes this weekend

Whether you are looking for some shade or somewhere cool, or are relishing the chance to get outdoors and enjoy the tropical climate here are suggestions of activities to do and places you can go in the city, both inside and outdoors.
1. 1. Volcano Falls Adventure Golf
It may be a bit warm for outdoor golf, so why not try this alternative indoor version at Xscape in Milton Keynes with three themed courses - Coney Island Carnival, Club Tropicana and Volcano Valley. Photo: Google Street View
2. 2. Campbell Park
If you want to enjoy the heat, Milton Keynes largest park offers the perfect place to relax. There is plenty going on as well with events including Art in the Park and a Wildflower Warriors community volunteering session both taking place on Saturday. Photo: Google Street View
3. 3. Bletchley Park
This internationally renowned museum and heritage attraction is the perfect place to discover the achievements of Britain’s World War Two codebreakers. Photo: Google Street View
4. 4. Woburn Safari Park
This wildlife park features more than 75 exotic and endangered species and can be enjoyed outside or in a cooler setting via the drive through. This weekend there is also a giraffe gala weekend, which aims to raise funds for the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. Photo: Google Street View