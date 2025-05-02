Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Figures have suggested that the number of people identifying themselves as Jedis has fallen dramatically in Milton Keynes.

The move to describe your religion as Jedi is traced back to the early 2000s, when serious StarWars enthusiasts identified themselves as Jedi Knights on the national census.

After starting as a light-hearted grassroots internet campaign, it turned into something of a national movement, with 390,100 people in England and Wales describing their religion as Jedi in the 2001 Census.

This reduced by more than half in the 2011 Census, when 176,600 people described themselves as Jedis, while in 2021 this dropped to less than 1,600 people.

Figures have indicated a sharp decline in the number of people identifying their religion as Jedi in Milton Keynes in the latest edition of the Census

Figures for Jedi Knights were not published by the Office for National Statistics in its latest survey, as the decline of people identifying to this religion continue to decrease.

Instead anyone identifying this way is bracketed in the No Religion subcategory, alongside individuals who claimed their religion was Heavy Metal.

Data from the 2011 Census showed 1,103 people in Milton Keynes wrote in Jedi as their religion.

Imitating the most optimistic national scenario - where 1,599 people identified as a Jedi - it would mean the estimated number of Jedi Knights in the city fell to just 10 people in 2021.

The data comes ahead of StarWars Day, an annual celebration of the sci-fi franchise, scheduled for Sunday May 4, in honour of the movie’s pun ‘May The Fourth Be With You.’

Although the trend of identifying as a Jedi began as a joke for many, some take the philosophy more seriously with the Temple of the Jedi Order, an organisation based in Texas, applying for charitable status in the UK in 2015.

Its application was rejected, with the Charity Commission ruling it did not meet criteria under UK charity law, claiming that Jediism lacked the "necessary spiritual or non-secular element".

The StarWars franchise continues to enjoy great popularity, with Marvel’s Star Wars comic book series due to be released on Wednesday May 7.

The series will follow the adventures of Luke, Leia and Han and show fans what happened after The Return of the Jedi.

