The future of the OxCam Arc to be discussed at a conference in Milton Keynes

The future of the OxCam Arc is the subject of a conference to be held in Milton Keynes next month.

The project has been the subject of speculation with some of the biggest names involved in the OxCam Arc, addressing the conference at Stadium MK on October 20.

Many of the speakers have committed to billions of pounds worth of development projects and invest into the OxCam Arc, including Martyn Evans of U+I, who is aiming to bring forward £3bn of schemes and to develop 8,000 homes.

The event has been organised for anyone involved in the OxCam Arc to get together and discuss the future of the project

Also speaking will be Olivia Drew of UBS, who has announced a £1bn plus commitment to Life Sciences in the area.

More than 300 regional policy influencers, developers, investors, and occupiers are expected to attend the event.

Despite ongoing uncertainty around what the OxCam Arc should look like, there is still over £5bn of regeneration and infrastructure related projects being brought forward by the private sector in the next 18 months, with several local authorities supporting upcoming development.

Keith Griffiths, chief executive of event organisers Built Environment Networking (BEN) said: “We created this event because it’s vital to create the opportunity for anyone involved in the OxCam Arc to not only learn what’s happening, but to meet the people holding the purse-strings and have their say on the future of the Arc, we want to provide a blank canvas to create consensus and drive future schemes that are designed to unlock inclusive and sustainable growth.”

“This is a unique opportunity to discuss the future of the Arc and for anyone interested to cut through the red tape…those ambitious companies from across the sector – like Tier One contractors, building consultancies, Legal firms and architects – to get in front of the movers and shakers and have their say.”

“It’s more than just handing someone a business card,” he added. “You can sit down over a cup of coffee and talk to these folks to make your case as to why you can be considered for a contract - or debate the future of the area.”

The Future of the OxCam Arc Conference