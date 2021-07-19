The great mask divide as around half of all shoppers choose to go without face coverings on first day of freedom in Milton Keynes
Our photographer was out and about at the centre:mk
Monday, 19th July 2021, 6:37 pm
Monday, 19th July 2021, 6:38 pm
With the legal requirement to wear face masks lifted from today, many people are still choosing to wear them in public places in MK.
Photographer Jane Russell visited the city shopping centre to see how many shoppers were still covering their noses and mouths.
The results were around 50-50, with the decision to ditch the masks spanning all age groups.
