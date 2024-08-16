The King’s Buckinghamshire-based former racehorse competing in prestigious RoR National Championship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

HM The King’s former racehorse, Forth Bridge, is to take part in the RoR National Dressage Horse Elementary Open Championship in Aintree on Friday 23 August.

The four-time race winner retired from racing in 2020 and is now happily enjoying a second career in dressage under the care and guidance of Louise Robson at her Buckinghamshire-based retraining centre, Thoroughbred Dressage.

The Jockey Club RoR National Championships is Great Britain’s largest event exclusively for former racehorses, with six days of competition across various levels, including classes in dressage, arena eventing, showjumping, and showing. A remarkable 306 former racehorses are entered to compete, with legends of the sport now competing on a level playing field in a second career with those less successful on the racecourse.

Forth Bridge, whose non-racing name is William, has been based at Thoroughbred Dressage since November 2021, and is one of three former racehorses owned by HM The King based at the Buckinghamshire yard. He was foaled at the Royal Stud and was owned by HM The Queen throughout his career, who would frequently request updates and visits from Forth Bridge and the other horses Louise kept for her.

Louise Robson and former racehorse Forth Bridge

Louise, who set up the retraining centre in 2015, was trusted with her first royal horse at just 15-years-old, when a stroke-of-luck led to the mother of a friend meeting the Head of Royal Mews and opportunistically put him in touch with Louise when HM The Queen was looking for a post-racing home for Mister Glum. Over a decade later and Thoroughbred Dressage now has 20 horses, including three owned by HM The King, in a stable dedicated to the retraining of racehorses with a dressage focus.

Forth Bridge enjoyed a racing career that spanned four years, accruing career earnings of nearly £100,000 under the guidance of racing trainer Charlie Longsdon. However, when HM The Queen recognised he’d fallen out of love with jumping, he was moved into a second career in dressage, demonstrating the extraordinary versatility of Thoroughbreds, and the measures taken by those within the sport to ensure a happy life with longevity.

The 11-year-old placed in the novice class at The Jockey Club RoR National Championships last year, but after a joint victory at the RoR Regional Championships to qualify for Aintree, is looking to move up the dressage levels in the years to come.

Louise Robson said: “William is so lovely and such a gentleman, it’s a privilege to be trusted with his retraining journey. Thoroughbreds have such big hearts and love trying new disciplines after their racing careers, and I take great joy in helping them through that process.”

Rupert Arnold, Executive Consultant, RoR, said: “The Jockey Club RoR National Championships truly showcases the versatility of the Thoroughbred and demonstrates the incredible lives they lead after retiring from racing. The show continues to grow each year, epitomising the exceptional commitment and passion shown by those responsible for every horses’ wellbeing in aftercare.”

Retraining of Racehorses (RoR), British racing’s official aftercare charity, is devoted to ensuring the welfare of racehorses when they retire from racing, and Forth Bridge’s story is an example of the variety of second careers former racehorses enjoy. More than 2,000 racehorses leave the sport each year, and like people changing jobs, these horses learn new skills and adapt to new environments. Not all second careers involve competition, others provide therapy or are equally happy leisure riding or hacking.

Louise is opening the doors to Thoroughbred Dressage as part of National Racehorse Week in September, enabling the public to see first-hand the love, care and attention that former racehorses receive 365 days a year. To learn more visit www.nationalracehorseweek.uk.