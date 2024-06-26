The latest food hygiene ratings for a pub, Japanese store and cafe in Milton Keynes
And in the latest results, three of the city’s eateries have been given ratings of three and above.
The George at Little Brickhill, a pub on Watling Street, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes was given a new three out of five food hygiene score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
The pub describes itself as a village pub set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, offering a traditionally British menu with a slight Mediterranean twist! Serving lunch and dinners, its menu serves a wide variety of starters such as an antipasto board and a trio of dips, alongside pub classics, burgers, steaks, pizzas and pasta.
The shop Tokyo Bay UK, on 32 Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes was given a four out of five score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It specialises in Japanese food, with customers ordering and picking up freshly made sushi. It also has a cafe corner offering Japanese tea and home made cakes.
The cafe and bistro, Upper Regency Cafe at Regency Court, 222 Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes, was given a three out of five score after its assessment on May 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Its website states the newly opened family business offers a modern, chic surroundings, with a freshly cooked, mouth-watering menu of delicious food and a wide selection of refreshments. It offers delights from a full English breakfast to sandwiches, baguettes and staples such as lasagne and chilli.
The latest results means that of Milton Keynes's 488 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 372 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
