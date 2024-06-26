The latest food hygiene ratings for a pub, Japanese store and cafe in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Up to 76% of Milton Keynes’ many restaurants, cafes and canteens have the highest food hygiene ratings, latest figures show.

And in the latest results, three of the city’s eateries have been given ratings of three and above.

The George at Little Brickhill, a pub on Watling Street, Little Brickhill, Milton Keynes was given a new three out of five food hygiene score after assessment on May 17, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub describes itself as a village pub set on the outskirts of Milton Keynes, offering a traditionally British menu with a slight Mediterranean twist! Serving lunch and dinners, its menu serves a wide variety of starters such as an antipasto board and a trio of dips, alongside pub classics, burgers, steaks, pizzas and pasta.

The latest food hygiene rating for three of Milton Keynes' bars, restaurants and cafes - Photo Victoria Jones

The shop Tokyo Bay UK, on 32 Redgrave Drive, Oxley Park, Milton Keynes was given a four out of five score after assessment on May 15, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It specialises in Japanese food, with customers ordering and picking up freshly made sushi. It also has a cafe corner offering Japanese tea and home made cakes.

The cafe and bistro, Upper Regency Cafe at Regency Court, 222 Upper Fifth Street, Central Milton Keynes, was given a three out of five score after its assessment on May 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its website states the newly opened family business offers a modern, chic surroundings, with a freshly cooked, mouth-watering menu of delicious food and a wide selection of refreshments. It offers delights from a full English breakfast to sandwiches, baguettes and staples such as lasagne and chilli.