A stage version of Percy Jackson musical The Lightning Thief is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in September.

The American fantasy adventure novel is the first children’s book by author Rick Riordan, and follows the story of Percy Jackson, a teenage boy with dyslexia, who discovers he is the half-blood son of the Greek god Poseidon.

The book has sold more than 180 million copies worldwide and has been adapted into films as well as a TV series for Disney+.

Casting has yet to be announced for the show, which is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre from Wednesday September 3 to Sunday September 7.

The UK tour of The Lightning Thief, a musical telling the story of Percy Jackson, is coming to Milton Keynes Theatre in September

Performances take place nightly at 7.30pm, with afternoon shows at 2.30pm on September 4, 6 and 7.

Producer Paul Taylor-Mills said: “We’re thrilled to bring Percy Jackson’s epic journey to more UK audiences following the success we’ve had in London.

“This show is full of energy, humour, and heart - whether you're a long-time fan or new to the world of Camp Half-Blood, you’re in for an unforgettable adventure.”

Tickets for the show are available through the ATG Theatre’s website.

