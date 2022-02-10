The most and least expensive streets in Milton Keynes and how much it would cost to buy a property there

Property prices are always a hot topic particularly if you're looking to move to a new area, climb on to the property ladder or aspire to own your ultimate dream house.

Based on five years' worth of (sold house) price data across the MK postcodes, the most (and least) expensive streets in Milton Keynes have now been revealed with Church Road, Woburn Sands, where properties sell for an average £1.3million, being the most expensive.

The Avenue in Aspley Guise, which follows in second place and Whitworth Lane, Loughton, in third, all have some of the highest-valued homes across the area.

Some of the cheapest residential streets in Milton Keynes include Mahler Close,in Browns Wood, Plantain Court, in Walnut Tree and Paynes Drive, Loughton. But the streets with cheaper housing in the Milton Keynes Postcodes often tend to contain smaller flats and studios which would have a lower value.

A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located across the MK postcodes.

In Church Road (MK17), 4 properties sold for an average of £1,532,499. In The Avenue (MK17), 3 properties sold for an average of £1,508,333, and Also, Whitworth Lane (MK5) saw 3 properties sell for an average of £1,415,000.

Some of the cheapest streets include Mahler Close (MK7) (where 4 properties sold for an average of £45,750), Plantain Court (MK7) (where 4 properties sold for an average of £51,750) and Paynes Drive (MK5) (where 3 properties sold for an average of £53,933).

Church Road in Woburn Sands, is the most expensive street in Milton Keynes. Photo: Google

Commenting on the findings Property Solvers co-founder Ruban Selvanayagam, said: “To keep the data less skewed, we only ranked the streets that had over three sales.”

“It’s therefore worth noting that, in recent years, a property on Lillingstone Lovell (MK18) sold for £5,040,000 and, at the other end of the market, there were properties that sold for £52,500 and under on Paynes Drive (MK5), The Boundary (MK6) and Matthew Court (MK5),” he added.

The full list of most expensive streets and average property values, include:

Church Road, Woburn Sands £1,532,499

The Avenue, Aspley Guise £1,508,333

Whitworth Lane, Loughton £1,415,000

Church End, Milton Bryan £1,370,000

Church End, Eversholt £1,358,333

Heath Lane Woburn Sands, £1,318,333

Mill Lane, Woburn Sands, £1,214,500

High Street, Weston Underwood £1,208,333

Weathercock Lane, Woburn Sands £1,106,2005

List of the least expensive streets and property values, include:

Mahler Close, Browns Wood £45,750

Plantain Court, Walnut Tree £51,750

Paynes Drive, Loughton £53,933

Fortuna Court, Wavendon Gate £56,500

Rhuddlan Close, Shenley Church End £60,325

The High Street, Two Mile Ash £63,583

Cloutsham Close, Furzton, £64,583

Goodwick Grove, Tattenhoe, £66,200

Cartwright Place, Oldbrook, £70,000