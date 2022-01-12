The most expensive house in Milton Keynes goes on the market for a cool £4m

A Grade 11 listed manor house has gone on the market for £4m

The property, on The Green at Loughton, comprises a six bedroom 16th century manor house, a two bedroom detached annexe and also a barn conversion containing four bedrooms and a double garage in the grounds.

There is also a detached office/studio with adjacent store for anybody working from home.

Set over two acres of grounds, there is garaging for five cars, a workshop, greenhouse and landscaped gardens.

The original property boasts five reception rooms, six bedrooms and three bathrooms. It retains some parts of a late 15th and early 16th century timber framed hall house.

In 1580 it was re-constructed by Valentine Piggot and his wife Anne, whose initials are on the porch. One rear wing is dated 1615 and there were alterations made in the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries.

The house retains many period features including exposed wall and ceiling beams, original wood and flagstone floors, mullioned windows and working fireplaces.

One of the bedrooms is thought to have been used as a jail in the times of manorial courts, where under feudal law the lord exercised jurisdiction over his tenants. Another bedroom was used as a wedding chamber and features a series of well preserved Elizabethan wall frescoes.

The barn conversion, by contrast, is modern and was built in 2019. Designed to blend in with the surrounding architecture, it is built of mellow stone with exposed Scandinavian oak beams . The ground floor is largely open plan with large picture windows and full height glazed doors, and a double height ceiling with exposed beams over the dining area.

The annexe is a renovated milking parlour, with exposed stone walls, a sitting room, a kitchen and two double bedrooms.

The property is being marketed on Rightmove by Michael Graham. You can take a video tour here.

1. The property is set back from the road and has two acres of land Photo Sales

2. The kitchen is huge Photo Sales

3. An Aga occupies an old fireplace Photo Sales

4. The living room is one of five reception rooms Photo Sales