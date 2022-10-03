The most fun company in Milton Keynes has reason to celebrate as its party products turnover hits a whopping £300m

MK-based party company Amscan International has hit a turnover of £300m after buying a Swedish business.

The company, whose corporate office is in Brudenell Drive on Brinklow industrial estate, is the world's largest designer, manufacturer and distributor of wholesale party products and supplies.

It sells balloons, decorations, costumes, party tableware and accessories to suit every possible celebration and every conceivable event.

This month Amscan purchased Party King, another fancy dress online giant, which is based in Sweden. This supports the company’s worldwide growth plans by further expanding into the Nordics.

They acquired the business for an undisclosed sum and will continue to run it from its warehouse and offices in Sweden.

Party King has revenues of £30m, which are expected to grow by around 20 per cent this year, and has also increased sales by more than 50 per cent over the last three years. The business operates four websites across Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland and is the clear market leader in the Nordics.

The deal also sees Amscan International increase its ecommerce revenues overall. Online sales now account for more than £100m of the company’s £300m turnover.

Amscan International chief executive, Joe Hennigan, said: “Party King is a very strong and well invested brand in the Nordics. It is a market where we have minimal presence but have long had hopes of expanding further within.

He added: "Continuing to accelerate our direct-to-consumer revenues and building our brand portfolio are two key pillars of our strategic plan, so Party King is an ideal acquisition in supporting those goals.”

In addition to Milton Keynes, Amscan International has offices in Ireland, Germany, Australasia and Asia. The company employs around 2,500 people worldwide and its retail brands include Party Delights, which is the UK’s largest online party store, as well as Ginger Ray and several other brands across 15 countries.

In January 2021, the company underwent a management buy-out supported by Leeds-headquartered private equity firm Endless.

