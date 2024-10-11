The Northern Lights - as seen across Milton Keynes
Readers Pawel Grudzinski and Tim Mather sent us these photos of the Northern Lights, as seen over Oxley Park and Bletchley respectively.
The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were due to only be seen as far south as the Midlands, but according to the BBC, Wednesday night saw the strongest and most widespread showing of the light display in the UK since May.
The Northern Lights are a natural light display which are created in the sky when charged particles from the sun collide with gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere.
It has been visible across the UK and continental Europe since the G5 geomagnetic storm - the highest on the one to five scale.
Meteorologists advise that a long exposure camera is the best way to capture the auroras, as they are not always visible with the naked eye.
Many people reported being able to see the lights with the naked eye in the southern part of the UK on this occasion, according to the BBC.
As the charged particles collide with gasses, light is emitted at various wavelengths, leading to the creation of colourful displays in the sky.
The auroras are commonly seen over high polar latitudes, and are mainly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the sun.
The Northern Lights have been more common in the UK this year, with increased sightings helped by the Sun reaching its maximum in its 11-year solar cycle.