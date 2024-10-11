The Northern Lights - as seen across Milton Keynes

By Neil Shefferd
Published 11th Oct 2024, 16:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Northern Lights splashed colour across the UK’s skies this week, including here in Milton Keynes.

Readers Pawel Grudzinski and Tim Mather sent us these photos of the Northern Lights, as seen over Oxley Park and Bletchley respectively.

The lights, also known as aurora borealis, were due to only be seen as far south as the Midlands, but according to the BBC, Wednesday night saw the strongest and most widespread showing of the light display in the UK since May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Lights are a natural light display which are created in the sky when charged particles from the sun collide with gasses in the Earth’s atmosphere.

The Northern Lights as seen over BletchleyThe Northern Lights as seen over Bletchley
The Northern Lights as seen over Bletchley

It has been visible across the UK and continental Europe since the G5 geomagnetic storm - the highest on the one to five scale.

Meteorologists advise that a long exposure camera is the best way to capture the auroras, as they are not always visible with the naked eye.

Many people reported being able to see the lights with the naked eye in the southern part of the UK on this occasion, according to the BBC.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the charged particles collide with gasses, light is emitted at various wavelengths, leading to the creation of colourful displays in the sky.

The Northern Lights, as seen over Oxley ParkThe Northern Lights, as seen over Oxley Park
The Northern Lights, as seen over Oxley Park

The auroras are commonly seen over high polar latitudes, and are mainly influenced by geomagnetic storms which originate from activity on the sun.

The Northern Lights have been more common in the UK this year, with increased sightings helped by the Sun reaching its maximum in its 11-year solar cycle.

Related topics:Milton KeynesBBC
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice