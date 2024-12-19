A charity in Milton Keynes has claimed thousands of residents took up its outdoor exercise scheme this year.

The Parks Trust, which looks after Milton Keynes’s public parks, says that the MK Health Walks programme was taken up by over 12,000 residents, with the charity overseeing 528 walks in total.

In 2024 the charity also ran other annual events that have proved popular with the community including its bat walks, parkland play activities, and litter picks. Added to its roster this year was park and ride cycling events, while the trust recorded a record number of attendees at Park Runs.

Also, the trust held the Walking Festival and the Gyosei Art Trail. The charity has stated that it proudly held events which brought together people from different cultures and communities from African Diaspora to MK Pride Festival, and the finale of City of Codes and Light Festival.

An overview of the Big Doggie Do in MIlton Keynes

The Parks Trust also held events aimed at dog owners like its regular Woof Walks and the Big Doggie Do at Willen Lake.

At Willen Lake, a new nature-themed adventure golf course opened alongside upgrades to the site’s extreme tree top games. Willen Lake, also has the city’s biggest ice rink.

This year the charity has added Accessible Aid Guides and made adjustments to make its parks more wheelchair-friendly.

Data provided by the trust shows that 28,000 new plants and shrubs, plus 65,000 bulbs have been added to the parks in Milton Keynes.

The charity says it has made Milton Keynes more wheelchair accessible

In 2024, 22,400 residents used the charity’s outdoor learning service through learning sessions, school assemblies, youth groups, and open mornings at Howe Park Wood.

The charity has also revealed that it was given a Green Flag Award for an eighth consecutive year.

Other highlights listed by the charity included the opening of public art – The Bee and The Butterfly - at Howe Park Wood, the announcement of a new (‘city status’) pillar at MK Rose, and the 40th anniversary of Campbell Park.

Chief executive of The Parks Trust, Victoria Miles, said: “As we wrap up another year, we're looking forward to a jam-packed 2025, and we're working hard to make sure it will be as fun-filled as this year has been.”