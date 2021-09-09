The Peace Pagoda is one of Milton Keynes' most popular landmarks - but do you know the history behind it?

The striking Milton Keynes Peace Pagoda sits at the western edge of Willen Lake.
It was built in 1980 by monks and nuns from the Nipponzan Myohoji, a small Japanese Buddhist order. A group from the community live in the nearby monastery.
The members are dedicated to chanting and and drumming for world peace and social justice, especially in relation to nuclear disarmament
The MK pagoda made history as the first of its kind to be built in the Western hemisphere. It actually enshrines highly scared relics of Lord Buddha presented from other countries and tells the story of his life.
