The Peace Pagoda is one of Milton Keynes' most popular landmarks - but do you know the history behind it?

The striking Milton Keynes Peace Pagoda sits at the western edge of Willen Lake.

It was built in 1980 by monks and nuns from the Nipponzan Myohoji, a small Japanese Buddhist order. A group from the community live in the nearby monastery.

The members are dedicated to chanting and and drumming for world peace and social justice, especially in relation to nuclear disarmament

The MK pagoda made history as the first of its kind to be built in the Western hemisphere. It actually enshrines highly scared relics of Lord Buddha presented from other countries and tells the story of his life.

1. Four white lions guard the entrances of the Peace Pagoda Photo Sales

2. Inside the Peace Pagoda is enshrined sacred relics of Lord Buddha presented from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Berlin. The Pagoda also has a frieze telling the story of Buddha from his birth 2,500 years ago at the foot of the Himalayas to his death at Kusinagara after 50 years of teaching. Photo Sales

3. A community of Nipponzan Myohoji monks and nuns live in the monastery close to the Peace Pagoda. Their temple is open for services. Photo Sales

4. The Peace Pagoda monks are from the Nipponzan Myohoji community, a small Japanese Buddhist order of the Nichiren tradition. Photo Sales