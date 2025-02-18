The rest of Britain should learn a lesson from success story of planning in Milton Keynes, says New Statesman magazine

The UK’s leading political and cultural magazine has today described our city as “a rare success story” from which the rest of UK town planners could learn a valuable lesson.

The New Statesman has published an aritcle called ‘Lessons for Britain from Milton Keynes’, which is glowing in its praise for the city’s design, culture, good wages and relatively affordable housing.

Author Jonn Elledge begins with describing how MK is often “mocked and derided”.

He adds:. There’s a joke that sums up the reputation that Britain’s largest new town has long been trying to shake. Q. What’s the difference between Milton Keynes and a yoghurt? A. A yoghurt has culture."

A drone's eye view of Central Milton Keynes after dark

But this is not the fact at all, he writes.

“Mean-spirited commentators spent so long treating Milton Keynes as a punchline, in fact, that many of them seem to have missed the fact the place has been a huge success. It passed its population target of 250,000, set when first designated as one of the third and final wave of new towns back in 1967, around a decade back, and is now bigger than Norwich or Aberdeen.

"And despite the shameless pledge of its former Tory MP to protect its non-existent green belt, it’s still building. It’s also one of the few cities... to combine both high wages and relatively affordable family housing. That is probably not a coincidence."

Aldridge continues: “Last week Keir Starmer visited Milton Keynes to announce that his government had identified 100 possible sites for “the next generation of new towns”… Although the government is using the phrase “new towns”, most of them likely won’t be: they’ll instead be extensions of existing settlements, not so much new towns as new suburbs. That is a very different prospect from the 20th century equivalents, which were conscious efforts to move population out from overcrowded and bombed out inner cities, and which genuinely were new, or at least, significantly larger than the places they subsumed. Perhaps word of Milton Keynes’ success has spread farther than I thought.

“As decades of mean-spirited jokes about Milton Keynes suggest, a lot easier to build houses than it is to build places.. In the half century or more since the new town programme formally concluded, there have been sizable new settlements or urban extensions.... Often, though, these have been overgrown housing estates, without any of the pubs or shops or other signs of urban life that once seemed to spring up organically: sometimes just houses on some cleaned up industrial wasteland and not a lot else. “

Soulessness is an obvious risk in building new towns, and Alridge admits Milton Keynes “took decades” to develop its own culture and sense of place. “Even then it had to buy in a football team from south London,” he notes.

“But other new towns, not blessed with Milton Keynes’ scale or location or fame, have not done half so well,” he declares.

The article ends with a warning: “In recent decades, Britain’s planning system picked up a nasty habit of dropping homes on the landscape based on where it’s least contentious to build, rather than where people actually want to live, and then assuming the market will plug the gaps. Very often, it hasn’t. Ministers should beware of history repeating.”