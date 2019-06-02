The Stables Milton Keynes receives Queen’s Award for voluntary service

Volunteers at The Stables in Milton Keynes have been honoured with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest award a voluntary group can receive in the UK.

Since it opened in 1970, volunteers have played a central role in enabling The Stables to become one of the UK’s most successful and popular music organisations.

Affectionately known as the Stablemates, they now total more than 250 in number.

The core team provides year-round support for many areas of the day-to-day operation at the Wavendon-based concert venue, including front of house, technical, catering and administrative duties.

And extra teams of volunteers are recruited to help with the successful delivery of both IF: Milton Keynes International Festival and the National Youth Music Camps, two major events which The Stables also produces.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Monica Ferguson, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of The Stables, says: “Everyone at The Stables is thrilled that our wonderful volunteers - the Stablemates - have been recognised in this way. Their dedication and commitment is truly remarkable.

"They are a shining example of what this organisation is all about – namely to provide opportunities to anyone and everyone, irrespective of age, ability or background, to enrich their lives through the power of live music.”

The Stables holds regular open evenings for anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer – the next one takes place on Tuesday 9 July. For more information please visit www.stables.org