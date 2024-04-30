The sun is finally out - and here's 11 great events to enjoy outdoors in Milton Keynes

As Spring has sprung and the sun is finally out, here are some of the best outdoor activities to enjoy in Milton Keynes over the next few weeks.

All are organised by The Parks Trust, the charity caring for the city’s green spaces and they are all free or very low cost.

Some are suitable for families, some are targeted at children, while others give adults a chance to mingle and make friends.

More information if available and tickets can be booked in advance for each event on The Parks Trust website here.

A spokesperson for the trust said: If you’re looking to keep the family entertained this Spring or over half term, look no further

than the city’s beautiful parkland! The Parks Trust hosts a heap of activities including free and low-cost ways to get outdoors.

“On your doorstep are more than 40 different parks with a huge choice of free play areas, leisure routes, trim trails and world-class outdoor artworks as well as events.”

2 . 11 great things to do outdoors in Milton Keynes Milton Keynes Walking Festival runs from May 9 to May 12. It's a four-day programme packed with exciting ways to discover the city’s parks and green spaces Photo: The Parks Trust Photo Sales

3 . 11 great things to do outdoors in Milton Keynes The Big Doggie Do is a fun day out for all the family and a celebration of all things canine. It's on May 19 at Willen Lake and entry is free Photo: The Parks Trust Photo Sales