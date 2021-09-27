The top 10 most popular dishes on Deliveroo in Milton Keynes - from Taco Bell to Toby Carvery

Data obtained by the Citizen has revealed which dishes consumers order most frequently on Deliveroo - with some surprises in store..

From burritos to fried chicken, pizza to roast dinners, there is no shortage of takeaway food options out there to satisfy our cravings.

But what are the most popular dishes for MK people to chow down on?

We surveyed Deliveroo's 10 most popular dishes in MK

We obtained data from app-based fast food delivery firm Deliveroo, revealing the borough’s 10 favourite takeaway dishes over the last six months.

Despite being a relative newcomer to MK, Amercian fast food chain Taco Bell came out on top.

Its Quesadilla Cravings Box was the city's most popular dish, closely followed by Regular Milkshakes from Shake and Grill.

In third place was Chicken Katsu Curry from Wagamama, followed by Bacon Cheeseburger from Five Guys and

Chicken Bubble Wrap from Umami Street Food.

The Boneless Banquet from KFC took sixth place while the Chicken Wrap from Roosters Piri Piri.

A Carvery For One from Toby Carvery was a popular eighth choice, followed by a Jumbo Pork Sausage from Deep Blue.