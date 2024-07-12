The top 10 places to watch England vs Spain Euro 2024 final in Milton Keynes

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Jul 2024, 15:56 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 16:06 BST
With the Euros 2024 England V Spain final looming, many MK residents will be planning to hotfoot it to the nearest bar to make the most of England’s big moment.

Below, we’ve put together a list of where to watch England (hopefully) bring it home.

  1. Midsummer Tap: This modern venue in the heart of MK’s theatre district offers a mix of comfy booths, casual high tables and stools, perfect for watching the Euros with a crisp drink in hand. Book here to avoid disappointment.
  2. Bar + Block – Avebury Boulevard: This stylish style steak house bar and grill has confirmed it will be showing the final showdown on Sunday. Why not add a cocktail or two to the experience for good measure – when in Rome!
  3. Brewdog – Midsummer Boulevard: The Scottish-born brewery pub is offering up the hop-piest seats in the house for Sunday’s Final. Get booking to secure a spot!
  4. The Cricketers – Oldbrook Boulevard: The Greeneking pub at the heart of Oldbrook offers a traditional and relaxed pub atmosphere. What better way to get your game on? Book here to avoid disappointment.
  5. The Casino MK – Xscape: Watch the Euros in style at the largest Super Casino outside of London. If that wasn’t enough, the venue is offering £4 pints during the match. Book a spot here.
  6. The Old Beams – Paxton Crescent: The Shenley Lodge venue has not one but two TVs to ensure everyone gets a look-in. Book here and pop 'Football' into the booking notes to get a table in front of the TV.
  7. The Kensington – Great Holm: This charming pub venue might be all booked up inside, but it has a back-up beer garden TV plan. Still, punters might want to arrive early to avoid disappointment.
  8. Giffard Park Sizzling Pub and Grill: – for a side of sizzle with your Euros, join the staff and punters at Giffard Park for the big game.
  9. Sportsmens Rest Bar – Shenley Leisure Centre: A popular friendly, relaxed venue and, if it couldn’t get much better, staff are offering 10 per cent off drinks on Sunday from 7pm and throughout the final.
  10. Atrium Bar – Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central: This bustling hotel bar offers a full bar menu complete with snacks. Head here for friendly and relaxed vibes for maximum comfort viewing.
