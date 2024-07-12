The top 10 places to watch England vs Spain Euro 2024 final in Milton Keynes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With the Euros 2024 England V Spain final looming, many MK residents will be planning to hotfoot it to the nearest bar to make the most of England’s big moment.

Below, we’ve put together a list of where to watch England (hopefully) bring it home.

Midsummer Tap: This modern venue in the heart of MK’s theatre district offers a mix of comfy booths, casual high tables and stools, perfect for watching the Euros with a crisp drink in hand. Book here to avoid disappointment. Bar + Block – Avebury Boulevard: This stylish style steak house bar and grill has confirmed it will be showing the final showdown on Sunday. Why not add a cocktail or two to the experience for good measure – when in Rome! Brewdog – Midsummer Boulevard: The Scottish-born brewery pub is offering up the hop-piest seats in the house for Sunday’s Final. Get booking to secure a spot! The Cricketers – Oldbrook Boulevard: The Greeneking pub at the heart of Oldbrook offers a traditional and relaxed pub atmosphere. What better way to get your game on? Book here to avoid disappointment. The Casino MK – Xscape: Watch the Euros in style at the largest Super Casino outside of London. If that wasn’t enough, the venue is offering £4 pints during the match. Book a spot here. The Old Beams – Paxton Crescent: The Shenley Lodge venue has not one but two TVs to ensure everyone gets a look-in. Book here and pop 'Football' into the booking notes to get a table in front of the TV. The Kensington – Great Holm: This charming pub venue might be all booked up inside, but it has a back-up beer garden TV plan. Still, punters might want to arrive early to avoid disappointment. Giffard Park Sizzling Pub and Grill: – for a side of sizzle with your Euros, join the staff and punters at Giffard Park for the big game. Sportsmens Rest Bar – Shenley Leisure Centre: A popular friendly, relaxed venue and, if it couldn’t get much better, staff are offering 10 per cent off drinks on Sunday from 7pm and throughout the final. Atrium Bar – Holiday Inn Milton Keynes Central: This bustling hotel bar offers a full bar menu complete with snacks. Head here for friendly and relaxed vibes for maximum comfort viewing.