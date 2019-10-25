"There will be no medicine shortage in the case of a no-deal Brexit," Boris Johnson announces at Milton Keynes Hospital

The Prime Minister made a number of bold promises when he came to Milton Keynes Hospital this morning (Friday).

Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with staff and hospital chief executive Joe Harrison before giving his thoughts on several key issues.

Photos from the event to follow.

Asked about rising knife crime in Milton Keynes, Mr Johnson said there was "no single fix" but listed solutions including the importance of "engaging with the kids".

The Prime Minister has been struggling to reach an agreement with European leaders over the terms of Britain's exit with the EU.

But said in the event of the UK crashing out without a deal, he personally guaranteed that Milton Keynes patients would be able to get their medicine.

More to follow.