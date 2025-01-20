'There's no need for anyone in Milton Keynes to be sleeping on the streets this winter' says city council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accommodation is available for every person sleeping rough in Milton Keynes – if they choose to take it.

That’s the message from the city council this week, as chilly winter temperatures continue.

And they are encouraging the public to share information about people experiencing rough sleeping to ensure they can get the right help.

Over the past month, the council has stepped in to provide emergency overnight accommodation to nearly 30 people who would have otherwise faced the freezing nights outdoors.

There's no need for anyone to sleep rough in Milton Keynes, says the council

With temperatures set to further plummet, members of the public are encouraged to alert the council to anyone they see sleeping rough via the Street Link system. This notifies the council officials and allows colleagues to visit the individual to offer accommodation and connect them to vital services.

The council is working on alternative reporting methods, including a dedicated phoneline.

The city centre homeless accommodation offers 19 people at a time with a place to stay and is open every night of the year. Poeple are onsite to provide essential support, and the space also includes shower and kitchen facilities.

Meanwhile, the council works all year round to support vulnerable people who are rough sleeping to help them secure a life off the streets for good

“No-one needs money to get into its shelter, which offers a safe space, facilities and ongoing support. While not everyone is ready to take the first step straight away, city council colleagues don’t give up on anyone,” said a spokesperson.

Cabinet member for Adult Services, Health and Communities, Cllr Donna Fuller, said: “No one in Milton Keynes needs to be sleeping on the streets. There’s help available and we urge anyone who needs support to get in touch. The team have been working particularly hard over the last few weeks to ensure people are offered accommodation during these harsh winter nights.” She added: “Accommodation is available all year and we urge people to get in touch with us if they see someone sleeping rough, so we can get them the support they need.”

However, there are certain individiuals/beggars who are offered help but have refused it and the public are advised not to give money to these.

