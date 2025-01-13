These are said to be some of best chippies in MK according to the diners who have been there

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips – and it certainly helps that our area is blessed with plenty of great chip shops.

We have compiled a list of the best chip shops across the county, including chippies recommended by our readers and those with some of the best Google reviews (rated out of five stars) from customers.

The full list can be found below, and the chip shops are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Moores Fish & Chips - 7 Islay Court, Newton Leys, Bletchley 4.3 - (350 reviews)

2 . Napoli fish & chips - 175 Newport Rd, New Bradwell, Milton Keynes Rated: 4.5 (474 reviews)

3 . Chippy Chums Fish And Chips - 46 Garraways, Coffee Hall, Milton Keynes 4.4 (88 reviews)