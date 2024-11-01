These are some of the fireworks displays in and around Milton Keynes over the next week
On Tuesday November 5, Wolverton’s fireworks display is taking place at the Recreation Ground on Western Road from 6pm.
Entry is free, and after last year’s cancellation due to safety concerns over adverse weather, the display returns for 2024 with a brand new fireworks contractor on board.
Looking slightly further ahead, The Blackpit Brewery on Silverstone Road in Stowe is hosting its bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday November 9 from 8pm.
As well as the hand-crafted bonfire sculpture and a fireworks display managed by some of the people responsible for London’s New Year celebrations, there will also be street food vendors in attendance from across the country.
Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and are priced at £19.50 for adults and £5 for children.
The Henry Allen Trust is hosting a firework spectacular at Scots Club in Bletchley on Sunday November 10.
Doors open at 4pm, with refreshments, a bar, and entertainment including a raffle, tombola, face painting, games, fairground rides and a DJ.
The main display begins at 6.30pm, with entry to the spectacular priced at £3 per adult and £2 per child.
The future of the Milton Keynes fireworks display remains uncertain, with hope that it could come back in the future, however rising costs made it impossible for organisers to go ahead this year.