Despite the cancellation of this year’s Milton Keynes Fireworks Spectacular at Campbell Park due to a lack of funding, there are still plenty of displays taking place in and around the city over the next week.

On Tuesday November 5, Wolverton’s fireworks display is taking place at the Recreation Ground on Western Road from 6pm.

Entry is free, and after last year’s cancellation due to safety concerns over adverse weather, the display returns for 2024 with a brand new fireworks contractor on board.

Looking slightly further ahead, The Blackpit Brewery on Silverstone Road in Stowe is hosting its bonfire and fireworks display on Saturday November 9 from 8pm.

A photo from a previous Milton Keynes fireworks display in Campbell Park, as captured by Milton Keynes photographer Gill Prince - sadly increased costs associated with organising the display means it will not take place in 2024

As well as the hand-crafted bonfire sculpture and a fireworks display managed by some of the people responsible for London’s New Year celebrations, there will also be street food vendors in attendance from across the country.

Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, and are priced at £19.50 for adults and £5 for children.

The Henry Allen Trust is hosting a firework spectacular at Scots Club in Bletchley on Sunday November 10.

Doors open at 4pm, with refreshments, a bar, and entertainment including a raffle, tombola, face painting, games, fairground rides and a DJ.

The main display begins at 6.30pm, with entry to the spectacular priced at £3 per adult and £2 per child.

The future of the Milton Keynes fireworks display remains uncertain, with hope that it could come back in the future, however rising costs made it impossible for organisers to go ahead this year.