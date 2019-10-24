These are the 10 most-viewed houses for sale in Milton Keynes over the last month

Statistics from Zoopla reveal these 10 properties to be the most popular in the Milton Keynes area. Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson, said, “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Scroll through our gallery to see the properties which range from £84,000 to £1,100,000.

1. 3 bed semi-detached house for sale Coles Avenue, Leadenhall, Milton Keynes, MK6. Price: 200,900. Property agent: Wilson Peacock. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

2. 5 bed detached house for sale The Roundhouse, Northfield Barns Drive, Milton Keynes, MK19. Price: 1,100,000. Property agent: Emoov. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

3. 3 bed semi-detached house for sale Wingfield Grove, Middleton, Milton Keynes, MK10. Price: 160,000. Property agent: Brown and Merry. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

4. 3 bed semi-detached house for sale Abbey Way, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13. Price: 275,000. Property agent: King Estate Agents. Zoopla other Buy a Photo

View more