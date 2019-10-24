Houses

These are the 10 most-viewed houses for sale in Milton Keynes over the last month

These are the most-viewed properties in Milton Keynes over the last 30 days, ranging from £84,000 up to £1,100,000.

Statistics from Zoopla reveal these 10 properties to be the most popular in the Milton Keynes area. Laura Howard, Zoopla spokesperson, said, “We’re a nation that’s passionate about property, even if we’re not necessarily on the hunt to buy or rent. There are some real gems among the thousands of homes listed on Zoopla. If you want to see fascinating properties in your local area, refining your Zoopla search by ‘most popular’ is a great way to see what’s really grabbing attention.” Scroll through our gallery to see the properties which range from £84,000 to £1,100,000.

Coles Avenue, Leadenhall, Milton Keynes, MK6. Price: 200,900. Property agent: Wilson Peacock.

1. 3 bed semi-detached house for sale

The Roundhouse, Northfield Barns Drive, Milton Keynes, MK19. Price: 1,100,000. Property agent: Emoov.

2. 5 bed detached house for sale

Wingfield Grove, Middleton, Milton Keynes, MK10. Price: 160,000. Property agent: Brown and Merry.

3. 3 bed semi-detached house for sale

Abbey Way, Bradville, Milton Keynes, MK13. Price: 275,000. Property agent: King Estate Agents.

4. 3 bed semi-detached house for sale

