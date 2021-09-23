These are the 14 areas of Milton Keynes where alcohol will be banned in public spaces

A protection order banning people from drinking alcohol in public spaces is to be extended to 14 areas of Milton Keynes.

The move by MK Council is to crack down on anti-social behaviour related to drinking.

If anyone breaks the rule, the will be given a £100 fine.

This will be banned in many parts of MK

A Public Space Protection Order (PSPO) already exists in parts of MK, but next week councillors are due to renew and extend it.

It will now cover the entire town of Bletchley as well as neighbouring Fenny Stratford. This means alcohol cannot be consumed in any park, recreation ground pavement, bench or other public place.

It will encompass the Blue Lagoon nature reserve in Bletchley - a spot that frequently attracts revellers.

Another new area will be the parish of Stantonbury.

Existing areas where the order will be renewed are Campbell Park, Central Milton Keynes, Kents Hill and Monkston Park, Newport Pagnell, Olney, Shenley Brook End and Tattenhoe, Stony Stratford, West Bletchley, Wolverton and Greenleys, Bradwell, Old Woughton and Woughton.

Councillor Lauren Townsend, Cabinet member for public realm, said: “Through this PSPO we’ll be able to crack down on alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour, which impacts residents across Milton Keynes.”

“I’m especially pleased that the Blue Lagoon will now be covered by the PSPO, as I know some residents were concerned about alcohol related litter and anti-social behaviour in the area.”

The current PSPO was due to expire on 20 October 2021, but Councillor Townsend is set to give the go ahead on it being extended for another three years.