These are the 15 best restaurants in Milton Keynes according to TripAdvisor
Here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Milton Keynes, according to TripAdvisor ratings.
Look out for how many customer ratings each restaurant got. Did your favourite make the list?
1. Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar (5)
(2,047 reviews) - 199 Midsummer Boulevard, Milton Keynes MK9 1EA England.
2. Revolution (4.5)
(385 reviews) - Xscape Complex 602 Marlborough Gate, Milton Keynes MK9 3XS England.
3. Capadocia Turkish Restaurant (5)
(981 reviews) - 8 St. John Street, Milton Keynes MK16 8HN England.
4. Ole Tapas Bar & Restaurant (5)
(192 reviews) - Wolverton Park Road 60 Triangle Building, Milton Keynes MK12 5FJ England.
