Best restaurants in Milton Keynes.

These are the 15 best restaurants in Milton Keynes according to TripAdvisor

Here is a list of the 15 best restaurants in Milton Keynes, according to TripAdvisor ratings.

Look out for how many customer ratings each restaurant got. Did your favourite make the list?

1. Olive Tree Turkish Mediterranean Restaurant & Bar (5)

2. Revolution (4.5)

3. Capadocia Turkish Restaurant (5)

4. Ole Tapas Bar & Restaurant (5)

