These are the 34 roads due to resurfaced in Milton Keynes this summer

The council has released details of 34 sections of city road it plans to resurface over the next few months. .

The roads have all been identified by engineers following a series of site inspections, and also by analysing feedback from local people.

This has helped the City Council prioritise where specialist treatment is needed to help prolong the life of the road surface and to reduce the chance of potholes appearing.

The roads included in this programme for this summer are:

Main Roads

 B5388 Yardley Road, Olney

 B565 Lavendon Road, Olney

 Filgrave Road (from A509 to Filgrave)

 H2 Millers Way (V5 to Briar Hill)

 Conniburrow Boulevard (V7 to V8)

 Oldbrook Boulevard (V6 to V7)

 Fishermead Boulevard (from V7 to Kellan Drive)

 Stoke Road, Bletchley

Knowlhill

 Davy Avenue

 Roebuck Way

 Kelvin Drive

Coffee Hall

 Jonathans

 Rochfords

 St Dunstans

 Garraways

 Daniels Welch

Netherfield

 Broadlands

 Farthing Grove

 Farmborough

 The Hide

 Beadlemead

 Langlands

Eaglestone

 Golden Drive

 Harrier Drive

Wolverton, Stacey Bushes & Greenleys

 Stacey Avenue

 Woodlands

 Victoria Street

 Southern Way

 Briar Hill

 Myrtle Bank

Residents directly affected in these areas will be written to confirm the expected date of resurfacing, at which point they may need to move any cars on the road.

MK City Council will also put advance out to remind people.

The resurfacing treatments being used will will be either micro asphalt or surface dressing. Micro asphalt is where a thin layer of asphalt emulsion and aggregate is applied to the existing road surface, while surface dressing involves spraying bitumen over the road surface and then spreading small stone chippings over the top.

Both methods help to protect the road, reducing the need for more extensive and costly repairs in the future.

The resurfacing programme will run alongside repairs for reported potholes and other defects.

Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways and Transportation said, “By using a range of techniques we can extend the lifespan of our roads, reduce the need for frequent and disruptive repairs. This prevents potholes forming which is more sustainable and better for everyone.”