These are the 34 roads due to resurfaced in Milton Keynes this summer
The roads have all been identified by engineers following a series of site inspections, and also by analysing feedback from local people.
This has helped the City Council prioritise where specialist treatment is needed to help prolong the life of the road surface and to reduce the chance of potholes appearing.
The roads included in this programme for this summer are:
Main Roads
B5388 Yardley Road, Olney
B565 Lavendon Road, Olney
Filgrave Road (from A509 to Filgrave)
H2 Millers Way (V5 to Briar Hill)
Conniburrow Boulevard (V7 to V8)
Oldbrook Boulevard (V6 to V7)
Fishermead Boulevard (from V7 to Kellan Drive)
Stoke Road, Bletchley
Knowlhill
Davy Avenue
Roebuck Way
Kelvin Drive
Coffee Hall
Jonathans
Rochfords
St Dunstans
Garraways
Daniels Welch
Netherfield
Broadlands
Farthing Grove
Farmborough
The Hide
Beadlemead
Langlands
Eaglestone
Golden Drive
Harrier Drive
Wolverton, Stacey Bushes & Greenleys
Stacey Avenue
Woodlands
Victoria Street
Southern Way
Briar Hill
Myrtle Bank
Residents directly affected in these areas will be written to confirm the expected date of resurfacing, at which point they may need to move any cars on the road.
MK City Council will also put advance out to remind people.
The resurfacing treatments being used will will be either micro asphalt or surface dressing. Micro asphalt is where a thin layer of asphalt emulsion and aggregate is applied to the existing road surface, while surface dressing involves spraying bitumen over the road surface and then spreading small stone chippings over the top.
Both methods help to protect the road, reducing the need for more extensive and costly repairs in the future.
The resurfacing programme will run alongside repairs for reported potholes and other defects.
Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew, Cabinet Member with responsibility for Highways and Transportation said, “By using a range of techniques we can extend the lifespan of our roads, reduce the need for frequent and disruptive repairs. This prevents potholes forming which is more sustainable and better for everyone.”