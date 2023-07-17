One in eight patients rated the worst surgery as ‘very poor’

NHS patients in Milton Keynes have reported mixed satisfaction ratings for local doctor’s surgeries in the area, according to the latest GP Patient Survey.

Produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England, the 2023 GP Patient Survey asked people across the country what they think about their local GP practice.

It surveyed 2.7 million people between January and April 2023 and had a response rate of 29%.

Nationally, the results show 14.2% of respondents were unhappy with the overall experience provided by their local doctor’s surgery – the highest rate in six years and 0.6 percentage points greater than last year when 13.6% said they found their experience either fairly poor or very poor.

Almost three quarters (71.3%) had a positive experience of their GP surgery, saying their overall experience was either ‘very good’ or ‘fairly good’ – the lowest rate in six years. In addition, 14.5% said their experience was ‘neither good nor bad’.

But at the worst-rated GP surgery in MK, one in eight patients described their experience as “very poor”. At the best, more than 63% of respondents described the surgery as “very good.”

Dr Richard van Mellaerts, the British Medical Association’s England GP committee deputy chair, said GP practices were struggling to cope with demand.

He said: “These findings are - despite the huge pressures practices are under – testament to the hard work, professionalism and dedication of GPs and their teams.

“This survey is proof positive that the problems in general practice today lie squarely on the shoulders of a Government that refuses to invest properly in the health service and not on GPs or practice staff who are going above and beyond to ensure patients are getting the care they deserve.”

How do the GP surgeries in Milton Keynes compare? Here we reveal the six best and worst GPs for satisfaction ratings in the area, starting with the worst.

Check if yours is on the list. If not, you can check their rating here. Surgeries with multiple branches are listed under the name of their lead surgery.

The worst-rated surgery in MK was Oakridge Park Medical Centre, where 20.2% of patients surveyed said it was 'very good' but 12.4% rated it as 'very poor'.

The second worst-rated surgery in MK was Westcroft Health Centre, where 24% of patients surveyed said it was 'very good' but 10.2% rated it as 'very poor'.

The third worst-rated surgery in MK was Parkside Surgery in Bletchley, where 28.7% of patients surveyed said it was 'very good' but 2.6% rated it as 'very poor'.

The fourth worst-rated surgery in MK was Fishermead Medical Centre, where 29.3% of patients surveyed said it was 'very good' but 4.4% rated it as 'very poor'.

