These are the areas in Milton Keynes where Covid infections are rising as restrictions are lifted in England
Covid case rates rise in all but two of the 32 neighbourhoods in our borough
Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.
But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country and indeed Milton Keynes
The latest government figures show 30 out of 32 neighbourhoods in the borough still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period to be recorded by the government, the second week in July.
Milton Keynes recorded 1,234 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 458 infections per 100,000 people.
As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates.
The 'best' areas are Central Milton Keynes & Newlands and Oldbrook & Coffee Hall , where the case rates have dropped by 12% and 9% respectively.
The worst is Olney & Lavendon, where the infection rate has soared by 189%, followed by Bletchley South, which showed a 175% rise.
To check how your area is faring, see below. The first figure refers to the official case rate - the number or cases per 100,000 of the population - on July 9. The second figure is the case rate on July 16.
The final figure shows the percentage decrease or increase in that figure over the course of the week.
Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 244.2 213.7 -12%
Oldbrook & Coffee Hall 295.7 268.9 -9%
Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 335 362.1 8% rise
Newport Pagnell South 623.7 796.2 28% rise
Furzton 297.4 396.5 33% rise
Wolverton & New Bradwell 311 414.7 33% rise
Willen & Downhead Park 230.3 312.5 36% rise
Bradwell Village 396.3 558.4 41% rise
Woughton & Woolstone 213.9 304 42% rise
Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 234.7 352.1 50% rise
Bletchley East 241.3 368.3 53% rise
Eaglestone & Fishermead 165.1 253.1 53% rise
Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 269.4 418.1 55% rise
Great Linford & Giffard Park 274.1 426.4 56% rise
Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 359 581.9 62% rise
Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 252.7 421.2 67% rise
Stantonbury & Bradville 283.8 478 68% rise
Loughton 280.6 487.3 74% rise
Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 212.7 372.3 75% rise
Bradwell Common 213.2 396 86% rise
Bletchley West 327.5 627.6 92% rise
Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 268.4 519.2 93% rise
Newport Pagnell North 290.9 567.9 95% rise
Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 386.7 773.3 100% rise
Linford Wood 170.8 357 109% rise
Far Bletchley 303.1 633.8 109% rise
Denbigh 149.7 324.4 117% rise
Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 292.2 662.4 127% rise
Two Mile Ash 201.9 458.9 127% rise
Bletchley North West 211.4 522.4 147% rise
Bletchley South 215.7 593.3 175% rise
Olney & Lavendon 107.5 310.6 189% rise