These are the areas in Milton Keynes where Covid infections are rising as restrictions are lifted in England

Nightclubs are open, workers no longer have to work from home and mask wearing is now a personal choice – many Covid restrictions have now been lifted in England.

But cases of Coronavirus are on the rise across the country and indeed Milton Keynes

The latest government figures show 30 out of 32 neighbourhoods in the borough still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period to be recorded by the government, the second week in July.

Covid cases are increasing over most of MK

Milton Keynes recorded 1,234 cases in the seven days to 16 July, a rate of 458 infections per 100,000 people.

As restrictions now lift in England, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates.

The 'best' areas are Central Milton Keynes & Newlands and Oldbrook & Coffee Hall , where the case rates have dropped by 12% and 9% respectively.

The worst is Olney & Lavendon, where the infection rate has soared by 189%, followed by Bletchley South, which showed a 175% rise.

To check how your area is faring, see below. The first figure refers to the official case rate - the number or cases per 100,000 of the population - on July 9. The second figure is the case rate on July 16.

The final figure shows the percentage decrease or increase in that figure over the course of the week.

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands 244.2 213.7 -12%

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall 295.7 268.9 -9%

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End 335 362.1 8% rise

Newport Pagnell South 623.7 796.2 28% rise

Furzton 297.4 396.5 33% rise

Wolverton & New Bradwell 311 414.7 33% rise

Willen & Downhead Park 230.3 312.5 36% rise

Bradwell Village 396.3 558.4 41% rise

Woughton & Woolstone 213.9 304 42% rise

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade 234.7 352.1 50% rise

Bletchley East 241.3 368.3 53% rise

Eaglestone & Fishermead 165.1 253.1 53% rise

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington 269.4 418.1 55% rise

Great Linford & Giffard Park 274.1 426.4 56% rise

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook 359 581.9 62% rise

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton 252.7 421.2 67% rise

Stantonbury & Bradville 283.8 478 68% rise

Loughton 280.6 487.3 74% rise

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 212.7 372.3 75% rise

Bradwell Common 213.2 396 86% rise

Bletchley West 327.5 627.6 92% rise

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill 268.4 519.2 93% rise

Newport Pagnell North 290.9 567.9 95% rise

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands 386.7 773.3 100% rise

Linford Wood 170.8 357 109% rise

Far Bletchley 303.1 633.8 109% rise

Denbigh 149.7 324.4 117% rise

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm 292.2 662.4 127% rise

Two Mile Ash 201.9 458.9 127% rise

Bletchley North West 211.4 522.4 147% rise

Bletchley South 215.7 593.3 175% rise