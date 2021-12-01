These are the areas of Milton Keynes where Covid is spreading fastest

Analysis if government figures has shown the areas of Mk in which Covid is currently spreading most rapidly.

The figures show a huge difference in case numbers between the borough's 32 districts, with some of them markedly high.

The highest number of cases this month has been in Loughton, where the case/infection rate (number of cases per 1,000 of the population) was a whopping 1029.9 in the week leading up to November 18. This is more than double the national and MK average.

Covid cases are on the rise in Milton Keynes

The following week Loughton's case rate dropped to 701.5, making it the area with the biggest decline in cases locally.

The second highest case rate (720.9) was in Shenley Wood and Grange Farm. This figure stayed static during the ending November 25, again making it one of the few areas in MK with no rise in cases.

The place with the steepest rise in cases is currently Stacey Bushes and Fullers Slade. Here, there was a case rate of 135.1 during the week ending November 18 and this rose to 472.7 over the next even days. This was a massive 249.9% increase,

The second highest increase - 168.4% - was seen in Olney and Lavendon where the infection rate rose from 230.6 to 619.0.

Coronavirus infection rates are still generally rising across the UK, figures show.. There were 294,753 positive test results in the week to November 25, and this was up 2% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 622 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 578 cases per 100,000. Scotland has the lowest rate, with 340 cases per 100,000.

For a full breakdown of Milton Keynes' figures, see below. They are listed in order of how fast cases are spreading, starting with the highest.

The first figure is the case rate for the week leading to November 18 and the second is the rate for the week ending November 25. The third figure is the percentage change during those dates

1. Stacey Bushes and Fullers Slade 135.1 472.7 249.9%

2. Olney and Lavendon 230.6 619.0 168.4%

3. Stantonbury and Bradville 348.4 666.5 91.3%

4. Bletchley East 257.9 425.5 65.0%

5. Westcroft and Shenley Brook End 476.1 741.6 55.8%

6. Stony Stratford and Old Wolverton 390.2 573.1 46.9%

7. Two Mile Ash 441 624.8 41.7%

8. Great Linford and Giffard Park 340.6 479.9 40.9%

9. Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley 497 666.2 34.0%

10. Furzton 485.3 642.3 32.4%

11. Newport Pagnell South 408.1 539.7 32.2%

12, Newport Pagnell North 336.8 407.0 20.8%

13, Walnut Tree and Tilbrook 311 360.8 16.0%

14, Bradwell Common 392.3 452.6 15.4%

15, Denbigh 414.8 477.6 15.1%

16, Linford Wood 314.1 361.2 15.0%

17, Bletchley West 465.3 533.7 14.7%

18. Hanslope, Castlethorpe and Sherington 463.4 528.3 14.0%

19. Bow Brickhill and Woburn Sands 581.9 654.6 12.5%

20. Far Bletchley 498.5 526.2 5.6%

21. Oldbrook and Coffee Hall 361.9 375.3 3.7%

22. Eaglestone and Fishermead 402.1 413.3 2.8%

23. Shenley Wood and Grange Farm 720.9 720.9 0.0%

24. Bletchley North West 579.3 541.6 -6.5%

25, Central Milton Keynes and Newlands 412.5 362.2 -12.2%

26. Willen and Downhead Park 248.9 215.7 -13.3%

27. Broughton, Middleton and Kents Hill 638.6 553.4 -13.3%

28. Bradwell Village 523.3 451.1 -13.8%

29. Wolverton and New Bradwell 457.7 392.3 -14.3%

30. Bletchley South 447.7 362.4 -19.1%

31. Woughton & Woolstone 599.3 452.3 -24.5%