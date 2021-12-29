These are the areas where Covid is spreading fastest in Milton Keynes

The estate of Two Mile Ash has been identified as the place where Covid is currently spreading most rapidly in Milton Keynes.

Government figures show the estate registered a 118% increase in cases between December 16 and December 23.

This made it the fastest rising Covid hotspot in MK with the sixth highest number of cases from the borough's 32 districts.

Parts of Milton Keynes are real Covid hotspots

The highest number of cases that week came in a more rural area - Bow Brickholl and Woburn Sands. Here the case rate (number of cases per 100,000 people, rose from 1,309.3 on December 16 to 1,978.5 on December 23.

The area with the fewest Covid cases in MK is Oldbrook and Coffee Hall, where the case rate rose by just 10.9% to emerge as 951.6 on December 23.

People in Great Linford and Giffard Park have also fared lightly. Their case rate of 959.8 did not change during the week and the had the second lowest number in the entire borough.

Earlier this month, MK public health officials estimated around 40% of the borough's Covid cases were the Omicron variant. This percentage may now have increased significantly.

For a full breakdown of cases, area by area, see the list below,

The first figure is the case rate for December 16 and the second is the rate for December 23. The third figure is percentage increase during that period. The fourth figure is the ranking among MK districts for the fastest rising number cases and the final one is the local ranking for the highest number of cases.

Newport Pagnell North: 912.2 1894.5 107.7% 2 2

Linford Wood: 659.7 1350.7 104.7% 31 6

Bradwell Village: 739.8 1335.3 80.5% 4 17

Willen & Downhead Park: 929.3 1609.7 73.2% 5 5

Walnut Tree & Tilbrook: 734 1269.0 72.9% 6 20

Loughton: 820.9 1358.2 65.5% 7 14

Far Bletchley: 720 1177.0 63.5% 8 23

Newport Pagnell South: 960.9 1526.9 58.9% 9 8

Bletchley South 884.8: 1375.1 55.4% 10 13

Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton: 890.1 1353.5 52.1% 11 15

Central Milton Keynes & Newlands: 855.1 1297.8 51.8% 12 18

Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands: 1309.3 1978.5 51.1% 13 1

Shenley Wood & Grange Farm: 1179.1 1759.4 49.2% 14 4

Westcroft & Shenley Brook End: 1034.6 1510.7 46.0% 15 9

Bletchley West: 848.5 1231.7 45.2% 16 21

Stantonbury & Bradville: 1014.8 1454.1 43.3% 17 11

Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade: 793.5 1131.2 42.6% 18 26

Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington: 1297.6 1816.7 40.0% 19 3

Woughton & Woolstone: 825.4 1153.3 39.7% 20 25

Bletchley North West: 743.1 1032.7 39.0% 21 29

Eaglestone & Fishermead: 815.4 1116.9 37.0% 22 27

Bradwell Common: 754.4 980.7 30.0% 23 30

Denbigh: 817 1055.8 29.2% 24 28

Furzton: 1042 1270.3 21.9% 25 19

Olney & Lavendon: 1225.9 1444.4 17.8% 26 12

Wolverton & New Bradwell: 993.9 1163.9 17.1% 27 24

Bletchley East: 1044.5 1186.3 13.6% 28 22

Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley: 1364.2 1544.0 13.2% 29 7

Oldbrook & Coffee Hall: 857.8 951.6 10.9% 30 32

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill: 1362.3 1485.7 9.1% 31 10