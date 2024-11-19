These are the best places to eat in Milton Keynes, according to city's official food awards scheme

Milton Keynes Food and Leisure Awards has highlighted the best places to eat in Milton Keynes

The MK Food and Leisure Awards have once again chosen the best places to eat, drink and be merry in the city.

The awards marked their 12th year with a celebration of MK’s thriving hospitality industry held at the Delta Hotel, bringing together local professionals to honour their hard work..

Founder Steven Dryden-Hall said: “It was wonderful to see so much passion in the room and to bring people together to celebrate the incredible food and drink scene here in Milton Keynes..This night was a tribute to the dedication and talent that make MK such a unique culinary destination.

The event was supported by sponsor Brioche Pasquier and partners including Safenames, Ifour, Waterdene Wholesalers, Access Solutions, Woodenhill Coffee and MK College. A raffle raised more than £3,000 for Harry’s Rainbow charity.

The award winners were:

• Best Attraction: Daytona Motorsport

• Best Family Restaurant: Ole Tapas, Wolverton

• Best Newcomer: Panzini Restaurant and Bar, Bletchley

• Best Cafe/Coffee House: Bogata, The Hub, CMK

• Best Pub: Wheatsheaf, Bow Brickhill

• Best Restaurant: Eileen's 'by Steve Barringer', Ampthill

• Independent Takeaway: Five Akhis, Peartree Bridge

• Best Bar: Blossom Room, CMK

• Asian Restaurant of the Year: Maaya, The Hub, CMK

• Best Street Food: Eat Is Greek food van

• MK’s Favourite National Chain: Bar + Block Steakhouse, CMK

• Artisan Product of the Year: Plot Cakes – Fallen Raspberry Flapjack

• Artisan Drink of the Year: Fruit Farmer – Blackberry Whisky Liqueur

Chef Andy Slater of The Oakley Arms was vited Top Cef, with Josh McGeoghan from Eileen’s taking second plac, and Nico Baker from Nonna’s earning third.