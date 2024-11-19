These are the best places to eat in Milton Keynes, according to city's official food awards scheme
The awards marked their 12th year with a celebration of MK’s thriving hospitality industry held at the Delta Hotel, bringing together local professionals to honour their hard work..
Founder Steven Dryden-Hall said: “It was wonderful to see so much passion in the room and to bring people together to celebrate the incredible food and drink scene here in Milton Keynes..This night was a tribute to the dedication and talent that make MK such a unique culinary destination.
The event was supported by sponsor Brioche Pasquier and partners including Safenames, Ifour, Waterdene Wholesalers, Access Solutions, Woodenhill Coffee and MK College. A raffle raised more than £3,000 for Harry’s Rainbow charity.
The award winners were:
• Best Attraction: Daytona Motorsport
• Best Family Restaurant: Ole Tapas, Wolverton
• Best Newcomer: Panzini Restaurant and Bar, Bletchley
• Best Cafe/Coffee House: Bogata, The Hub, CMK
• Best Pub: Wheatsheaf, Bow Brickhill
• Best Restaurant: Eileen's 'by Steve Barringer', Ampthill
• Independent Takeaway: Five Akhis, Peartree Bridge
• Best Bar: Blossom Room, CMK
• Asian Restaurant of the Year: Maaya, The Hub, CMK
• Best Street Food: Eat Is Greek food van
• MK’s Favourite National Chain: Bar + Block Steakhouse, CMK
• Artisan Product of the Year: Plot Cakes – Fallen Raspberry Flapjack
• Artisan Drink of the Year: Fruit Farmer – Blackberry Whisky Liqueur
Chef Andy Slater of The Oakley Arms was vited Top Cef, with Josh McGeoghan from Eileen’s taking second plac, and Nico Baker from Nonna’s earning third.