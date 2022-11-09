These are the best places to eat in Milton Keynes, according to public vote and secret judges

Restaurants all over the city competed at the MK Food and Leisure Awards (MKFLA) at the weekend to discover which were voted best by members of the public.

The awards aim to honour and showcase the best places to eat in and around Milton Keynes, uncovering the most fabulous tasting dishes and seeking out the most talented chefs.

Each venue that was nominated was put to the public vote and those with the highest votes were visited by the MKFLA judges. The visits were secret, with the judges posing as customers.

The team from Nonna's celebrate winning Best Restaurant award

The winners were announced at a grand awards ceremony at the Delta Hotel on Sunday.

The coveted Best Restaurant Award was won by Nonna’s in Woburn Sands, whose chef Stefano Boi also scooped the Chef of the Year award.

A spokesman for the Mediterranean restaurant said: “The competition was high and we are completely overwhelmed to have walked away with Best Restaurant. Also feeling super proud of our head chef winning Chef of the Year.

He added: “Thank you for supporting our independent business, and a massive thank you to all of our staff who make Nonna’s what it is.”

Wyld outdoor dining experience won the 'One to Watch' newcomer award

The Asian Restaurant of the Year was won by Maaya Indian Kitchen and Bar in The Hub at Central Milton Keynes. The restaurant already has a strong of success in the national English Curry Awards.

MK’s Favourite National Chain award went to Miller & Carter Steakhouse at Shenley Church End, while the Best Newcomer title was scooped by Kassia, an Indian tapas and cocktail bar in Stony Stratford.

The Best Independent Takeaway was judged to be the The Sushi Club in CMK and the Best Family Restaurant title was won Fratelli Cucina Italiana in Ampthill.

Customers voted The Blossom Room at the Hub as Bar of the Year and The Anchor at Aspley Guise as the Best Pub.

The Maaya team has won another award to add to the collection

The Best Coffee Business/Cafe was The Game Changer Kitchen coffee shop in Giffard Park and the Best Street Food award went to theGood Times Cafe.

A special newcomer’s One to Watch award was presented to Wyld, an innovative outdoor dining experience, which is situated in secret woodland just outside MK.

Diners can reconnect with the natural world while enjoying some of the best food nature has to offer. All the ingredients are sustainable and cooked in the Wyld outdoor kitchen.

The Hotel of the Year title went to the Swan Revived in Newport Pagnell, while the worthy winner of MK’s Top Attraction was voted to be Milton Keynes Museum.

A Best Local Produce (Food) award went to The Northamptonshire Cheese Company for their Hobnail Blue, and the Best Local Produce (Drink) award was won by Fruity Farmer from Newport Pagnell for their Rhubarb Rum.

Courteous Jack Robinson, who works at The Caldecotte bar and grill, was judged winner of the Service Staff Of The Year award.

