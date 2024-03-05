These are the chances of Milton Keynes athlete Greg Rutherford winning Dancing on Ice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

MK Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford has been named as one of the favourites to win ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

The final takes place this weekend following the turbulent semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sports betting company OLBG has today (Tuesday) shared the latest Dancing on Ice odds and predictions – and they say Greg Rutherford has a probability of 26.70% to win the show.

Will Greg Rutherford win Dancing on Ice this weekend?

The favourite is Miles Nazaire with odds of 55.60%, while Adele Roberts is tying with Greg at 26.70% and Ryan Thomas stands at 16.70%.

Jake Ashton, entertainment betting expert at OLBG, said: “As the Dancing on Ice final will air this weekend, speculations continue to heat up as the odds and predictions surrounding the winner of the show have fluctuated, as celebrities continue to impress the judges week after week.”

He said the competition remains “wide open”.

Greg Rutherford, who lives in Woburn Sands, shot to fame in the London 2012 Olympics and is now retired from long jumping.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is no stranger to TV appearances. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, teaming up with professional dancer Natalie Lowe on Strictly and becoming the eighth competitor to be eliminated on the show.

He had more luck on Celebrity MasterChef, which he won in 2019, and has also appeared as a fitness instructor on Mr Motivator as well as numerous other shows.

He says he signed up to Dancing on Ice to entertain his children, Milo, aged eight, Rex, five, and two-year-old Daphne.

He told Good Morning Britain before the show: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.

Advertisement

Advertisement