These are the chances of Milton Keynes athlete Greg Rutherford winning Dancing on Ice
and live on Freeview channel 276
MK Olympic long jumper Greg Rutherford has been named as one of the favourites to win ITV’s Dancing On Ice.
The final takes place this weekend following the turbulent semi-finals.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sports betting company OLBG has today (Tuesday) shared the latest Dancing on Ice odds and predictions – and they say Greg Rutherford has a probability of 26.70% to win the show.
The favourite is Miles Nazaire with odds of 55.60%, while Adele Roberts is tying with Greg at 26.70% and Ryan Thomas stands at 16.70%.
Jake Ashton, entertainment betting expert at OLBG, said: “As the Dancing on Ice final will air this weekend, speculations continue to heat up as the odds and predictions surrounding the winner of the show have fluctuated, as celebrities continue to impress the judges week after week.”
He said the competition remains “wide open”.
Greg Rutherford, who lives in Woburn Sands, shot to fame in the London 2012 Olympics and is now retired from long jumping.
Advertisement
Advertisement
He is no stranger to TV appearances. He appeared on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, teaming up with professional dancer Natalie Lowe on Strictly and becoming the eighth competitor to be eliminated on the show.
He had more luck on Celebrity MasterChef, which he won in 2019, and has also appeared as a fitness instructor on Mr Motivator as well as numerous other shows.
He says he signed up to Dancing on Ice to entertain his children, Milo, aged eight, Rex, five, and two-year-old Daphne.
He told Good Morning Britain before the show: “My kids love dancing around so hopefully they are going to enjoy watching me dance with blades on my feet! I think this is going to be a really different experience but one that will be quite exciting.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I like a challenge and I needed a reason to go out and do stuff again and here we are. I want to perform something that's never been done before, that's my aim. I'll go 100,000 percent on this. I'll try hard, I'm in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”