These are the clothes that 'high risk' Dean was wearing when he went missing 17 days ago in Milton Keynes

Police have issued a new photo of the distinctive outfit a high risk and vulnerable MK man was wearing when he went missing 17 days ago.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of 36-year-old Dean, who was last seen in Eaglestone at 1.15pm on October 30.

He is 5ft 6ins tall, with black hair and a beard. He was wearing purple jogging bottoms, a purple hooded top, a long white jacket and yellow shoes with purple laces.

These are the distinctive clothes that Dean was wearing when he was last seen in MK

Detective Inspector James Horseman said: “We are appealing for the public’s help in locating Dean as we are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We are today releasing a new image of Dean, in the clothes we believe he is currently wearing.

“If you think you have seen him, or know where he may be, please use our online form quoting reference 43220488408.