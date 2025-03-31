They are among 750 across the country taking part in the Government-run programme, which sees pupils offered healthy, varied and nutritious breakfasts in school before lessons start.

Labour’s campaign prior to the last general election included a pledge to launch free breakfast clubs in every English primary school, as reported by the BBC.

If the pilot scheme is successful, it is hoped it will be rolled out to all primary schools across the country, although a timeline has yet to be announced for this.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has previously told the House of Commons that adequate funding is in place for the project, despite concerns raised by bodies including the National Association of Headteachers that funding could fall short.

Guidance to schools taking part in the pilot says they will receive a set-up payment to cover equipment and material, according to the BBC, with schools then reimbursed by the Government depending on attendance at the breakfast clubs.

Eight schools are taking part in total across Buckinghamshire, with these five from Milton Keynes involved in the pilot.

