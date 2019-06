These are the food hygiene ratings of all the mobile kebab vans in Milton Keynes. A five-star rating means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law, while a zero-star rating means urgent improvement is needed. Images are for illustrative purposes only, not the exact location of the food van.

1. Anatolian Kebabs Sherbourne Drive, Tilbrook, Milton Keynes, MK15 9BQ. Rated 5 on 25-Jan-2018.

2. Best Kebab Lammas Beanhill, Milton Keynes, MK7 7SB. Rated 5 on 5-Mar-2018.

3. Best Kebab Fishermead Blvd, Fishermead, Milton Keynes, MK6 2ES. Rated 5 on 20-Feb-2018.

4. Best Kebab 2 Springfield Boulevard, Springfield, Milton Keynes, MK6 2HS. Rated 5 on 13-Feb-2018.

