The data, available publicly online, shows the most reported crimes across the different policing neighbourhood areas of the city.

There is also information about the members of the area’s local policing team, and their policing priorities.

Here we look at the most commonly reported crimes in each part of Milton Keynes, based on Thames Valley Police data, which covers February 2025.

In Bradwell and Stantonbury, the most common crime was violence and sexual offences with 50 incidents reported. This was followed by anti-social behaviour (15), shoplifting (12) and burglary (11).

In Campbell Park South and Woughton, the most common crime was violence and sexual offences with 145 reported incidents. This was followed by criminal damage and arson (23), public order (22) and vehicle crime (19).

In Central Bletchley and Fenny Stratford, the most common crime was violence and sexual offences with 107 reported incidents. This was followed by other theft (28), anti-social behaviour (26) and vehicle crime (20).