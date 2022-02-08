These are the most popular baby names in Milton Keynes

Oliver remains the most popular name in MK for a boy, research has revealed.

And the most popular girls' name is Amelia, according to Office for National Statistics data analysed by name label manufacturer company My Nametags.

The South East is also the name capital of William and Charlotte, with more parents in the region likely to chose these traditional names than anywhere else in the UK.

Oliver and Amelia are the most popular children's names in MK

Oliver has topped the charts as one of the UK’s most popular boys name for some years. However, there is a higher concentration of them born in MK and the South West than anywhere else in the UK. You are also more likely to find an Amelia in the region than anywhere else.

In London you are most likely to find babies called Alexander or Isabella, while parents across East Anglia are showing a preference for Harry or Holly.

In the East Midlands you are most likely to meet an Oscar or an Isla in the East Midlands than anywhere else in the UK, but the West Midlands has the highest concentration of Mohammeds in the UK. For girls, it’s Maisie that appears more frequently in this region.

Wales has the highest density of children named Dylan and Megan. In the North West, Olivia has topped the charts as the most popular baby girls name for a few years. Thomas is also preferred by more parents in the North West than in any other region.

Jack has ranked highly in the baby name charts for decades, but it’s in the North East where you are most likely to find a child named Jack. For girls, the most popular name here is Emily.

You are most likely to come across a child named Charlie or Evie in Yorkshire and the Humber, while Scotland has the highest density of boys named Lewis and girls named Sophie.

In Northern Ireland, the most popular choices are James or Grace.

The company analysed data from ONS detailing the most popular baby names between 2001 and 2019 was analysed to create a list of the most common names amongst children aged between 0 and18 across the country. The total number of babies given each name was then divided by the total number of babies born in each region during the time period to provide a true representation of name density per region.

Lars B. Andersen, Managing Director at My Nametags, said: “At My Nametags we see thousands of names every day and we were interested to understand the patterns of where certain names appear most commonly in the UK.

“Our analysis revealed some interesting insights, so we have created an interactive map to help people discover the name trends in their region and how it compares to the rest of the UK.”.