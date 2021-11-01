These are the newest food hygiene ratings for restaurants in Milton Keynes

Three Milton Keynes restaurants have been handed four-out-of-five food hygiene ratings following recent inspections.

Falafel House in Radcliffe Street, Wolverton was given the assessment on September 24 by the Food Standards Agency.

Raj Douth Indian Restaurant in White Horse Drive, Emerson Valley was assessed on September 23, while Ousebank House in Newport Pagnell's Ousebank Street was given the score on September 21.

78% of restaurants and bars in MK have a rating of 5