The city’s Labour group has named the people who will be making the major decisions at our council over the next year.

Following Labour’s victory in the local elections, they will be running the council as a majority or the first time in almost three decades.

They now have 37 councillors out of 57, making the previous alliance of Labour and Liberal Deomocrat control redundant.

The Liberal Democrats are now the main opposition on the council, with the Conservatives reduced to just nine out of 57 councillors

Milton Keynes City Council leader Pete Marland (centre) with his new Labour Cabinet

The last time Labour won a majority in Milton Keynes was in 1996, the year before the present unitary council was created. It was also before the present Cabinet system was created to enable key councillors to make major rulings on their own, without a vote, under the delegated decisions system.

Previously Cabinet positions were shared between Labour and Liberal Democrats in MK.

Now, following the elections, Cllr Pete Marland will remain as leader of the council – a post he has held for the past 10 years.

Cllr Emily Darlington, who is also parliamentary candidate for MK Central for the general election, will be the new deputy leader.

Pete has today named his all-important Cabinet. Cllr Lauren Townsend continues in the vital role of managing the city's finances while Cllr Jennifer Wilson-Marklew retains the Public Realm brief.

Cllr Shanika Mahendran takes on an expanded role of Economy, Sustainability and Innovation and Cllr Emily Darlington, will be in charge of community safety.

Experienced familiar face and current Mayor Cllr Mick Legg will return to the executive as Cabinet for Regulatory Services when he hands over the Chains of Office later this week.Three newly re-elected councillors are joining the Cabinet. These are Cllr Donna Fuller, who will become Cabinet Member for Adult Services, Health & Communities, Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, who will take on the Children and Young People brief, and Cllr Ed Hume, who will become responsible for the Housing portfolio.Pete Marland said: "I am delighted to be able to announce the first Labour Cabinet of a Labour Council in almost three decades. The people of Milton Keynes have placed their faith in us, and our new Cabinet has a duty to deliver what we promised.”

He added: “I'd like to say a personal thank you to Cllr Robin Bradburn, Cllr Jane Carr and Cllr Paul Trendall who have served as Cabinet Members for the past three years, and to the Liberal Democrat Group for their part in the Progressive Alliance. I'm proud of the things we did together for Milton Keynes. While our relationship will now change, I have no doubt we will continue to all want the best for our city.