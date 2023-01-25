These are the richest and poorest neighbourhoods in Milton Keynes, according to the Office for National Statistics

Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Milton Keynes they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in the city with the highest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The richest area, according to the statistics, is Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill, where the average total annual income per household is £65,700. The poorest is Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade, where the average is £34,600.

There is a huge discrepancy between household incomes in different parts of MK

The difference between the two is a whopping £3,100 a year.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits.

The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

The Office for National Statistics breaks MK down into 32 neighbourhoods called Metropolitan Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020.

These are the areas with highest incomes, from richest to poorest, the figure shows the average household annual income:

Broughton, Middleton & Kents Hill £65,700 Westcroft & Shenley Brook End £61,900 Tattenhoe & Emerson Valley £61,600 Hanslope, Castlethorpe & Sherington £59,600 Bow Brickhill & Woburn Sands £58,600 Woughton & Woolstone £58,100 Two Mile Ash £57,900 Walnut Tree & Tilbrook £56,600 Newport Pagnell South £55,700 Bradwell Village £55,500 Shenley Wood & Grange Farm £55,300 Loughton £54,900 Olney & Lavendon £53,200 Wolverton & New Bradwell £51,900 Newport Pagnell North £51,000 Stony Stratford & Old Wolverton £50,900 Great Linford & Giffard Park £50,200 Willen & Downhead Park £50,000 Furzton £49,900 Bletchley West £48,000 Central Milton Keynes & Newlands £47,600 Bradwell Common £46,300 Oldbrook & Coffee Hall £43,900 Stantonbury & Bradville £43,500 Far Bletchley £42,800 Bletchley North West £42,100 Linford Wood £40,600 Bletchley East £39,700 Bletchley South £39,100 Denbigh £37,000 Eaglestone & Fishermead £35,700 Stacey Bushes & Fullers Slade £34,600

The 2021 Census showed 48.7% of households in MK were deprived in at least one of four different "dimensions of deprivation", which are based on factors such as unemployment, sickness, overcrowding and education.