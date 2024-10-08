Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest roadworks list from National Highways has detailed five road closures for motorists to try and avoid in and around Milton Keynes over the next fortnight, including two on the A5.

Two overnight closures are expected to cause delays of around half an hour, with the others only expected to lead to delays of around 10 minutes.

An ongoing overnight closure, that is due to continue until October 25, is on the A421 between 10am and 5pm, and it is expected to lead to delays of up to half an hour.

This is where it meets the M1 in both directions at junction 13 to Hartwell with carriageway closures, entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to horticultural cutting and planting works on behalf of National Highways.

The other ongoing closure is on the A5 between 8pm and 6am, with delays of around ten minutes expected southbound at Little Brickhill, due to an exit slip road lane closure for construction improvements and upgrades.

This is expected to be closed overnight for the remainder of the year to allow the work to be completed.

Delays of up to 30 minutes are expected when another overnight road closure comes into force on the A5 between 8pm on October 11 and 6am on October 12.

This will be in both directions at the Redmoor to Caldecotte Interchange, with entry and exit slip road closures, lane closures and diversions in place due to inspection and survey works on behalf of National Highways.

An overnight closure is taking place on the M1 from 10pm on October 9 through to 5am on October 10, with a lane closure in place northbound between junctions 14 and 15, to allow for electrical works on behalf of National Highways.

Finally, an overnight closure will be in place on the A43 from 8pm on October 14 to 6am on November 15, both northbound and southbound, where it meets the M1 at junction 15 to Little Irchester.

A carriageway and lane closure will be in place due to electrical works, with diversions via the National Highways network and local authority network.