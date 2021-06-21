These are the times over-18s can drop in with no appointment to get their Covid jab in Milton Keynes this week

Walk-in sessions for people aged 18 and over are now being held every day at Saxon Court vaccination centre at CMK.

No appointments are needed tomorrow (Tuesday), Wednesday and Thursday between 9am and 7pm, or on Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 9am and 3pm.

In just two days over the weekend, 200 young people were vaccinated at Saxon Court.

People 18 and over can now get their jab

Dr Ed Sivills, Medical Director for the CCG said “This is a fantastic start to the over-18 programme. We need to vaccinate every adult now. Two jabs offer protection against all the current variants. The sooner that people have their first jab, the better. Vaccination protects all of us: our communities, families and friends.”

To keep up to date with the latest drop-ins go to www.blmkccg.nhs.uk/drop-in.