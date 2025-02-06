These are the top 10 most popular takeaways in Milton Keynes, according to Uber Eats

Uber Eats has today revealed the 10 most popular takeaway dishes ordered in Milton Keynes – and the results may be surprising.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top two are both customisable, meaning hungry diners like to make theirown choices in what they put on their burgers or pizzas.

Build Your Own Cheeseburger from 12th Street Burgers has stolen first place as the MK’s most regular indulgence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Uber Eats has published the 10 nost popular takeaways they deliver in Milton Keynes

Since expanding into Milton Keynes in 2018, Uber Eats has been able to offer customers an amazing increase in options for their favourite delivery, growing from just six restaurants to 449 in 2024.

The company’s spokesperson said: “This breadth of choice has clearly allured the people of Milton Keynes, with one customer spending an eyewatering £316 on just one order last year - all delivered with love by local Uber Eats courier heroes.

Uber Eats has 845 couriers whizzing around Milton Keynes to deliver people’s food and the average delivery time is 34 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Eats UK, said: “Milton Keynes food culture is diverse and vibrant, and we’re thrilled to see how local favourites have found a home on the Uber Eats platform. From 12th Street Burgers to Eagle Pizzas it’s clear that Milton Keyne’s love of great food delivered to their doorsteps is stronger than ever. We’re proud to support the hardworking couriers and incredible local restaurants that make Milton Keyne’s food scene what it is.”

The top ten most ordered items in Milton Keynes on Uber Eats are:

12th Street Burgers, Build Your Own Cheeseburger

Eagle Pizza, Create Your Own Pizza

Yumas, Classic Burger Meal

Wingers, 6 Boneless

Wingers, 10 Boneless

Smarts Fish & Chip Shop, Chips

Kent Hill Kebab, Large Doner Wrap

The Grange, Plain Papadoms

Wingers, Fully Loaded Fries

Habb Flatbreads, Original Lebanese Chicken

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. They partner with over 700,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 6,000 cities across six continents. From speciality local favourites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more.