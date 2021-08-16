These injuries were caused by an e-scooter carelessly abandoned on a redway in Milton Keynes

A cycling teenager has been left with head to toe injuries after crashing into an e-scooter left lying on its side on a redway.

Restaurant worker Jayden was cycling home from a shift in the dark on the redway near Fishermead over the weekend.

Though he had his lights on, he failed to spot a hired e-scooter, which had been abandoned right in the middle of the path.

Jayden face was battered in the fall

His bike hit the scooter and he went flying, causing his face and body to be covered in severe grazes, cuts and bruises.

"He's seriously hurt," said his mum Lisa, who is now demanding that e-scooters should be left in less dangerous and better lit places to avoid more accidents.

"They are a real issue. I've nearly been run over by one, as has my five-year-old daughter," she said.

Most of MK's e-scooters operate on a ‘free flow’ parking system, meaning users can leave the hired machine anywhere when they have finished their ride.

His chest scraped along the ground

The idea is that the next user can simply get on and ride it. And, as all the scooters are fitted with very accurate GPs, the operating companies know exactly where they are are at all times.

Where scooters are not re-used within a defined period, typically 24 hours, the operations team are dispatched to collect it.

The Get Around MK website states: "Users will be guided and instructed on where to leave scooters so that they do not cause obstruction to others. This means leaving at the side of a redway or open space at a destination.

"Users will be encouraged to leave scooters in appropriate places through rewards (reduced future rides for example). Users are encouraged to take a photo of the parked scooter to help identify good parking. Ultimately if users persistently leave scooter in inappropriate places they can be ‘banned’ from the scheme."