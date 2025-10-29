These Milton Keynes cats and kittens are in need of a new home - can you help by adopting them?

The charity helps to rescue and re-home cats and small animals in the area. It is a separately registered branch of the RSPCA and relies on the generous support of the public and businesses.

Co-chair of the RSPCA branch, Zoe Cookson, told MK Citizen: “We’re incredibly grateful for any help raising awareness. Right now, we’re facing an overwhelming number of abandoned and unwanted cats, especially mums and their kittens. Our branch, like so many animal charities across the UK, is absolutely at capacity. Every space we have is full, and we’re constantly being asked to take in more.

“We urge anyone thinking of getting a pet to consider adoption. Every cat we care for has their own story and is just waiting for a second chance in a loving home.

“Neutering is also vital. It’s the only way we can start to reduce the endless cycle of unwanted litters. If more people neutered their pets, we wouldn’t see so many kittens being abandoned every year.

“Adopting, fostering, donating, and even just sharing our posts, can make a huge difference. These cats didn’t ask to be in this situation, but together, we can change their future.”

Adoption applications can be made through the RSPCA Milton Keynes & North Bucks Branch website.

But first have a look through our gallery to see which adorable cats are in search of a new home.

1 . Untitled design (28).jpg The RSPCA is appealing for help in finding loving homes for some of its cats and kittens in its Milton Keynes and North Bucks brand.

2 . Autumn and Fearne (kittens) These two babies were found abandoned on the side of the road. It has taken RSPCA staff a bit of time and care to win their trust, which is understandable given how they have been let down by humans in the past. Autumn is the more confident one, though Fearne will start to come out of her shell with the help of some treats. The bonded duo are looking for a loving home where they will have time to settle. They are around 13-weeks-old.

3 . Murka - 2 years Murka came to the branch with her litter of kittens after her owner was no longer able to take care of them. She is a loving and affectionate cat who would make a great addition to any family without dogs.